FGI’S NEW LAUNCH: As the mother of SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, Maye Musk would appear to be laser made for the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars.

But the Cover Girl model will be honored at this year’s gala with the Fashion Oracle award purely for her own merits. In keeping with this year’s theme of “Design Reimagined,” Musk qualifies among the honorees who are known to redirect and reimagine conversations while infusing new ideas.

From the fashion sector, the Oct. 25 event will also honor Vera Wang with the Superstar award. Three Fashion Star awards will also be given to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, the New York-based designer Anna Sui and the creative team of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon at the Oct. 25 gala. In addition to starting Opening Ceremony, Lim and Leon are creative directors at Kenzo.

While many associate Musk with her overachieving children — Elon, entrepreneur Kimbal and filmmaker Tosca — Musk is an established IMG model who unveiled her latest Cover Girl campaign with Issa Rae and professional motorcycle racer and “Motorcycle Startup” star Shelina Moreda last month. Musk also has had a cameo in a Beyoncé video. And the white-haired model has appeared on the covers of Time and New York without a stitch of clothing — for issues related to health and pregnancy. A registered dietician and nutritionist, Musk is committed to helping children improve their eating habits through Big Green, a nonprofit that creates vegetable gardens in underserved communities.