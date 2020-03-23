HELPING HAND: Mayhoola, parent company of Valentino, Balmain and Pal Zileri, is supporting two projects to help Italy fight the coronavirus crisis through a donation of 2 million euros.

The Qatar-based fund will help improve the efficiency and security of the Intensive Care Treatment Unit at Sacco Hospital in Milan, one of the cities in Italy most affected by the COVID-19. Mayhoola will donate 1 million euros and provide new negative pressure ventilation installation, which will allow medical staff to safely assist coronavirus patients who need intensive care treatments. The objective is to halt the increase of further infecting health care staff and to guarantee safety measures for all those working in intensive care units.

“We are very close to the Italian population and we are constantly monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in the country. We are pained to see what is happening in Milan and we strongly hope that this decisive action can help the doctors and their teams of Sacco Hospital,” said a Mayhoola spokesperson.

Mayhoola worked with Alessandro Visconti, general manager at ASTT Fatebenefratelli Sacco Hospital, and Dr. Emanuele Catena, in charge of the anesthesia department and ICU, to cover all expenses as part of this project.

Mayhoola is also donating 1 million euros to the Protezione Civile Italiana, the country’s Civil Protection. “Our production plants and offices are widespread across the diverse and beautiful Italian regions: Lazio, Lombardy, Piemonte, Veneto, Tuscany and many others,” continued the spokesperson. “It’s absolutely remarkable how Protezione Civile Italiana is operating within the entire country and the way in which it continuously stands behind the needs of Italian citizens.”

As of March 22, the Civil Protection reported 59,238 infected patients and 5,476 deaths in Italy. Of the registered patients, 27, 206 were in the Lombardy region.