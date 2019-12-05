McDonald’s fans are getting the ultimate fast food-themed fashion collection just in time for the holidays.

The fast-food chain has released today its first McDonald’s fashion collection, complete with 20 clothing and accessories pieces that take inspiration from McDonald’s logo and fan-favorite menu items.

The collection, which will be available year-round on McDonald’s Golden Arches Unlimited e-commerce site, will first offer a number of holiday-themed items, including a green and red Christmas sweater featuring McDonald’s recognizable golden arch logo and a sesame seed bun-inspired Christmas tree ornament.

Other notable items in the McDonald’s fashion and accessories collection are a golden yellow T-shirt featuring the fast-food chain’s many nicknames — like Mickey D’s and McD’s — various pairs of socks inspired by McDonald’s French fries, a beverage tumbler that resembles the McDonald’s soda cups and a Big Mac-illustrated journal. The collection ranges in price from $10 for burger and fries-themed hair ties to $65 for a hoodie featuring illustrations of a sesame seed bun.

While this is McDonald’s first full fashion collection, the fast-food chain has made a number of sartorial appearances over the last few years. Jeremy Scott, for one, created a number of McDonald’s-themed looks for his fall 2014 Moschino runway show, where models were dressed in bold red and yellow looks featuring a reimagined McDonald’s logo and handbags resembling a McDonald’s happy meal.

Earlier this year, former Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia hosted his spring 2020 runway show at the Champs-Élysées branch of McDonald’s, where show notes were printed on McDonald’s napkins and models ate French fries.

Click through the above gallery to see more pieces from the McDonald’s fashion collection.

