Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

MCM Taps Christine Quinn as Face of Campaign, Launches Advent Calendar

The advent calendar underpins the DNA of the German fashion luxury house.

Christine Quinn for MCM
Christine Quinn fronts MCM's holiday campaign. courtesy shot.

MCM has tapped Christine Quinn as the new face of its holiday campaign. The campaign features a larger-than-life advent calendar that features the brand’s luxury lineup of products.

The campaign was brought to life by director Maya Margolina and showcases MCM’s products including a small Berlin crossbody in a range of colors, an MCM fragrance-shaped novelty crossbody bag, a holiday-edition MCM eau de parfum and an après-ski capsule including an allover cubic monogram jacquard-knit shimmer top and matching leggings.

Htat LIn Htut was director of photography, and the campaign was styled by Billy Lobos.

The campaign has a digital and out-of-home component, including the Mr. C. Beverly Hills Hotel, bus shelters in targeted neighborhoods in New York City, and large impact screens at the terminals at JFK and LAX airports. The advent calendar drops digitally, and each day on MCM’s e-commerce site, a new product/category will drop. This will be amplified across brand channels. MCM has also assembled a global group of digital creators to bring the product to life across their feeds as well, and the campaign will be part of the in-store experience.

Some looks from MCM featured in the holiday campaign.

“We are thrilled to have Christine as our muse for this festive campaign where our goal of presenting an over-the-top advent calendar that displays our iconic MCM offerings were met by Christine’s playful attitude and energy,” said Dirk Schönberg, MCM global brand officer.

“It is a dream come true to be the face of the MCM holiday campaign,” added Quinn. “As a longtime fan of their iconic logo totes, luggage and clothing, MCM has always been a staple in my wardrobe. I am so honored to work with such an incredible creative and professional fashion house — from start to finish — and can’t wait for the campaign to come out.”

An MCM image from the holiday campaign.

Quinn, a fashion and beauty executive and author, starred in Netflix’s hit reality series, “Selling Sunset,” is the author of “How to Be a Boss Bitch,” and appears in the new Marc Jacobs campaign. She hosted the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion last week.

