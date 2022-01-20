MCM Taps Iann Dior for Latest Spring 2022 Campaign

MCM has revealed its latest campaign, which features Iann Dior.

The chart-topping rapper, born Michael Ian Olmo, has been tapped by the German luxury fashion house for its spring 2022 campaign, which was photographed by Reto Schmid and styled by Haley Wollens.

“I’m really excited to finally collaborate with MCM on their new spring/summer ’22 launch since I’ve been a fan of the brand for as long as I can remember,” Iann Dior said in a statement. “It’s incredible to not only be the face of the campaign but also to have the chance to lend my sound.”

The campaign features bright hues to show an interdimensional journey in a utopian paradise and the song “Let You” by the rapper, which was released in November. He is most well-known for his 2020 hit single “Mood,” which he collaborated with 24kGoldn.

Iann Dior for MCM’s spring 2022 campaign. Courtesy of MCM

“‘Let You’ felt like the perfect track to accompany this shoot since it’s anthemic and reflective but also builds on a brighter future, which is what connects most to this campaign,” he continued.

It was also shot in virtual form, with videography by Torso.

“The speed at which we move between zones, between urban and rural, virtual and real, feels so natural in this moment,” Dirk Schönberger, global creative officer at MCM, said in a statement. “MCM is constantly evolving, and this season’s collection with the accompanying campaign is a true representation of where MCM is headed. We’re going to be bold, and we’re going to be transformational — working with partners and ambassadors that best represent our future.”

The campaign was unveiled shortly before the release of Iann Dior’s latest album, “On To Better Things,” which will be out Jan. 21.

MCM’s spring 2022 campaign, featuring Iann Dior. Courtesy of MCM

Iann Dior for MCM’s spring 2022 campaign. Courtesy of MCM

READ MORE HERE:

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for First Time in 45-year History

EXCLUSIVE: MCM Debuts First Fragrance With Inter Parfums

MCM Launches Underwear, Gender-Neutral Loungewear