BERLIN — Korean-backed German brand MCM is further pushing its transformation into a full fashion brand with underwear and loungewear.

With an eye on the $1 billion revenue mark, the company has seen expansion under creative director Dirk Schönberger, with the first full ready-to-wear collection and new experience stores opened in Berlin, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Munich and Vienna this year.

Starting in mid-January, MCM will launch its first underwear and loungewear collections in the brand’s stores and online shop. According to the company, it’s also MCM’s entry into the first ethical and ecological collection. Comprising 13 gender-neutral underwear looks and additional lounge- and sleepwear, the collection features Demeter-certified biodynamic Egyptian Ginza cotton boxers, briefs, cropped tops and leggings in black and white with branded waistbands, and cognac-colored silk pajamas and robes with the classic visetos. Picking up on MCM’s new signature, a mix of contemporary sportswear and a Seventies touch, the comfort underwear is set to become “a key part of the contemporary wardrobe,” according to the brand. The first campaign features actor and musician Quincy Taylor Brown, photographed by Ilya Lipkin.

MCM is further pushing expansion with a venture into jewelry and more flagship and experience stores to open in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East.