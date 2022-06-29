×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

MCM Puts Mini Fanny Pack on Crocs for Summer

The collaboration with the original "ugly shoe" brand features two styles based on the classic clog style.

A pair of shoes from the
A pair of shoes from the MCM x Crocs collaboration Courtesy

German fashion label MCM, whose Cognac Visetos monogram backpacks enjoy a high level of popularity in Asia and beyond, has teamed up with the original “ugly shoe” brand Crocs on a footwear capsule.

The collaboration features two styles based on the Crocs’ classic clog. One is decorated with a mini fanny pack, as well as the brand’s logo and signature 24-karat gold plated Jibbitz charms. While the second model comes in a neon yellow and black colorway with bulldog motifs and silver hardware details resembling a dog collar.

A pair of shoes from the MCM x Crocs collaboration
A pair of shoes from the MCM x Crocs collaboration Courtesy

Dirk Schönberger, global brand officer at MCM Worldwide, called the co-branded models “a unique must-have item in celebration of summer that will create excitement for our fans around the world.”

“MCM is renowned for embracing and generating playful luxury that connects with and embraces a wide range of expressive personal style for a forward-thinking consumer. We wished to collaborate with a brand that had a universal force of functionality, iconic design and versatility that would speak to a cross-generational audience in a time of great flux,” he added.

The styles will roll out from June 29 on the brand’s own retail network, both online and offline.

This collaboration marks the second time that the Munich-based company worked up with a footwear brand. It teamed up with Puma back in 2018 on a capsule that included footwear, clothing and accessories.

Crocs has embarked on a slew of collaborations to maintain its relevancy among the younger generations in recent years.

The brand has released two highly anticipated capsules with Balenciaga, and has worked with designer brands such as Egonlab and Christopher Kane.

It has also been running a lineup of celebrity partnerships, working on successful collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Saweetie and SZA.

