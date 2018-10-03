MCM has partnered with Nordstrom on pop-up shops to house an exclusive capsule collection.

Nordstrom vice president of creative projects Olivia Kim worked with the MCM team to delve through its archives and unearth retro styles for the project. Merchandise will become available for sale on Oct. 5 in select Nordstrom stores as well as online.

In addition to handbags and accessories, the MCM pop-ups will also feature hats by New Era, Everlast boxing gloves, Wilson basketballs and Champion sweaters — all utilizing MCM’s monogram material. The pop-up spaces, operated through the Pop-in@Nordstrom program, will remain open through Nov 11.

“I have been a longtime fan of MCM and it was an incredible experience to travel to Korea last year to visit the archives and have the opportunity to reimagine some of their most iconic styles through our creative lens,” Kim said. “Our goal is always to provide newness for our customers and continue to fuel their sense of discovery. Not only are we offering custom editions of MCM’s handbags and leather goods, we are offering an unexpected range of exclusive MCM product in collaboration with brands like Wilson, Everlast, Champion and New Era. We wanted this collection to feel approachable, inclusive and truly unisex.”

MCM U.S. president Patrick Valeo added of the project: “MCM is a luxury travel goods and accessories brand founded on functional innovation using cutting edge techniques. In partnership with Pop-In@Nordstrom we’re able to use this innovative concept to show customers a truly unique retail experience. Our partnership at Nordstrom has beat every expectation since starting three years ago so it was a natural choice to partner with them again to bring the MCM brand to the next level as we continue to see major growth in all of our channels of business.”