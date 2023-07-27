EXCLUSIVE: Meadow Walker Signs With CAA

Meadow Walker has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation, WWD has learned exclusively.

The 24-year-old model, daughter of the late Paul Walker, made her runway debut opening for Proenza Schouler and starred in the New York label’s 2021 pre-fall campaign. She also opened Matthew M. Williams’ first Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week, before fronting its 2021 ready-to-wear autumn-winter ads and becoming the face of Givenchy Beauty.

“CAA is an incredible agency that represents some of the world’s greatest creatives,” Walker said in a statement to WWD. “I absolutely love fashion and working as a model and I believe CAA Fashion is the perfect space for me to grow and really make my mark on the industry. I’m really excited for this new chapter.”

Her other brand campaigns have been for Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Stella McCartney, Tiffany and Jean Paul Gaultier. Walker has been gracing magazines, too, including Vogue, Vogue UK, Vogue Korea, and Pop, after signing with DNA models in 2017. To date, she’s garnered 4 million Instagram followers and counting.

This year she made her acting start with a cameo as a flight attendant in “Fast X,” the 10th installment of “The Fast and the Furious.” Her father, who passed away in a car accident in 2013, was best known for his work on the franchise.

Walker is the president of The Paul Walker Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to students looking to work in marine science. She is also involved with the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency. And she’s an ambassador for Pencils of Promise, bringing education to kids globally, and Innoceana, a marine conservation nonprofit.