SCANDI TAKEOVER: Scandinavian brands are taking on Paris to keep the sustainability conversation they started during Copenhagen Fashion Week going.

The likes of Ganni, Filippa K, Mfpen and Designers Remix will travel to Paris Fashion Week as part of the “Meet the Nordics” initiative, a discussion forum that has established itself at Copenhagen Fashion Week over the last three years.

This is the first time the event is traveling to the French capital and its aim is to provide a platform for the participating brands to discuss their approach toward sustainability, share ideas and network.

“Scandinavia is known for its leading role within sustainability, and with Paris Fashion Week as a powerful platform for this important matter, we [wanted] to gather relevant brands working with a sustainable approach, for local and visiting press to explore their forward thinking [approach],” said Meet the Nordics founder and partner Kim Grenaa, who is also the publisher of international fashion magazine Dansk.

The event, which will take place on Feb. 25, will offer media, buyers and influencers to connect with the brands’ designers throughout the day, as well as attend panel talks discussing fashion’s environmental impact.

The initiative follows on the news that Copenhagen Fashion Week will be introducing a set of sustainability requirements brands will have to fulfill in order to participate in the event. There will be a pilot test throughout 2020 where brands will be graded on different criteria, and as of 2023 they will only be granted access to the event if they achieve a certain score.