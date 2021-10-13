Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo.

The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.

“I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and Boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Megan Fox for Boohoo. Boohoo/Felisha Tolentino

The collection includes dresses, jackets, blouses, cropped tops and pants in a red, black and white colorway that give a nod to Fox’s style, including a retro-inspired padded shoulder blade dress, a zebra-printed jacket, a black dress with multiple cutouts, a red corduroy matching set and a black varsity jacket, among other styles.

Fox has recently become a style star to watch, most notably on the red carpet with her boyfriend, musician Machine Gun Kelly. Fox has worn several looks at recent awards shows that have gone viral, including the sheer Mugler dress she wore to the MTV VMAs last month and the cutout black Mugler dress she wore to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May.

The Boohoo x Megan Fox collection is priced at $12 to $120 and will be available on Boohoo starting Oct. 19.

Megan Fox for Boohoo. Boohoo/Felisha Tolentino

