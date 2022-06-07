Megan Fox and Boohoo Team for Second Collection

Megan Fox and Boohoo are launching a second fashion collaboration.

The summer collection will include more than 40 different styles with vibrant hues and statement styles meant to reflect the actress’ daring personal style. The Megan 2.0 Collection, which she also worked on with her famed stylist Maeve Reilly, will have a focus on female empowerment.

“Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life,” Fox said. “This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices.”

A closer look at Megan Fox’s second collaboration with Boohoo. Vijat Mohindra/Courtesy of Boohoo

The collection will include monochromatic bold suits, baggy boyfriend jeans, cutout dresses, sparkly miniskirts, cargo pants and a various array of crop tops, among other styles. The pieces have the versatility to be styled from day to night, with sizing ranging from 2 to 24.

Fox first teamed with Boohoo for a fashion collection in October, marking the actress’ first foray into designing.

With Reilly’s help, Fox has stunned in some of the most memorable outfits in the last year, wearing designs by Mugler, Peter Dundas, David Koma, Alex Perry, Mach & Mach and more, cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to street and red carpet style.

The collection will be available to purchase on the official Boohoo e-commerce website starting June 7, with prices at $10 to $100.

A closer look at Megan Fox’s second collaboration with Boohoo.

READ MORE HERE:

A Look at Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection