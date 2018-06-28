Frederick’s of Hollywood’s Megan Fox collection is taking up temporary residence at Topshop at 478 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo.

The lingerie brand, which was purchased by Authentic Brands Group for $22.5 million in 2015 after filing for bankruptcy, has been testing distribution channels since closing its stores to focus on e-commerce. Frederick’s in April launched the Megan Fox collection at Forever 21. About 12 items from Fox’s line are on the Forever 21 web site.

Fox in 2016 joined Frederick’s of Hollywood as a co-owner, collaborator and global brand ambassador. The collection is said to be inspired by the actress’ free spirit and bohemian style. Lace bras, thongs, bralettes, teddys, boyshorts, bikini bottoms and rompers in white, red, black and periwinkle can be worn for day or night. The looks, which lend themselves to festival style, will be sold at Topshop through June 30.