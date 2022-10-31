×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Casamigos Halloween Party

The celebrity couple rehashed memories of the former '90s couple to help the tequila brand ring in Halloween.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox dress as pamela anderson and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as tommy lee in costume attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes
Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes
Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes
Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes
View ALL 9 Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Casamigos Halloween Returns Party on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles, California, channeling vintage Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

In celebration of the tequila brand’s soiree, the actress and rock star were inspired by their ’90s counterparts, Anderson and Lee, whose relationship was documented earlier this year in the Hulu television series “Pam & Tommy.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox dress as pamela anderson and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as tommy lee in costume attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for Casamigos

For her look, Fox wore a low-cut, formfitting latex burgundy minidress with pink bra cups. She coordinated the look with a pair of PVC platform heels.

Related Galleries

She sported a blond wig reminiscent of Anderson’s signature bleach-blonde style with bangs in the front and flowing, fresh-out-of-bed waves in the back. For makeup, she went for a dramatic look with a glossy rose lip, heavy blush and smokey eye shadow with wingtip eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. She had her nails done in statement French tips.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox dress as pamela anderson and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as tommy lee in costume attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for Casamigos

Machine Gun Kelly had a charcoal black hairpiece and had his facial hair shaved into a goatee to mimic Lee’s aesthetic. For his outfit, the musician wore a white tank top, black leather pants, a double grommet lined belt and a pair of black lace-up boots. He accessorized with sunglasses clipped to the neckline of his tank top, a silver chainlink necklace, several rings and a cigarette used as a prop.

In addition to celebrating Halloween festivities, Machine Gun Kelly is also in the middle of promoting his new film “Taurus.” The actor recently appeared at the San Diego Film Festival in a bright blue suit as part of the promotional tour for the film, which he cowrote with Tim Sutton.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Hot Summer Bags

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Megan Fox and MGK Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween Costumes

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad