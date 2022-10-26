×
Megan Fox Gets Dramatic in Structural Gold Dress and Statement Red Hair for Time 100 Next Gala

The star arrived at the celebration alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Lily Collins and Keke Palmer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Megan Fox Debuts Red Hair With Dramatic Gold Dress for Time 100 Next
Megan Fox Debuts Red Hair With Dramatic Gold Dress for Time 100 Next
Megan Fox Debuts Red Hair With Dramatic Gold Dress for Time 100 Next
Megan Fox Debuts Red Hair With Dramatic Gold Dress for Time 100 Next
Megan Fox arrived at the Time 100 Next gala in New York on Tuesday in a vibrant look. The actress wore a strapless Maison Yeya gold gown, which included structured, dramatic draping throughout and a high side slit. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Megan Fox attends Time 100 Next Gala on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images for TIME

Fox opted for a pair of gold strappy stiletto sandals by Casadei and accessorized with a nude square clutch and gold drop earrings.

Stylist Maeve Reilly helped put together the look. Her celebrity clientele includes Hailey Bieber, Ciara and Lori Harvey.

Fox’s hair, which was dyed red, was a standout statement of its own, styled into a middle part that showed her dark roots. Accompanying Fox to the gala was her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a see-through latex ensemble.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 TIME100 Next event held at SECOND on October 25, 2022 in New York City.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Time 100 Next event on Oct. 25 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Keke Palmer, Lily Collins and Law Roach were among the guests at the gala, which honors the members of the Time 100 Next list, a selected group of individuals across the globe who are making an impact across different industries.

Fox is showcasing her style savvy off the red carpet, too. Her second collaboration with e-tailer Boohoo released last June. “The Meghan 2.0” collection featured an assortment of size-inclusive summer styles with monochromatic bold suits, cutout dresses and cargo pants.  

