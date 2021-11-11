×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala

The duchess wore a gown from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the couple’s appearance.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala Courtesy of Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance Wednesday night at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, which honors military veterans ahead of Veterans Day and raises money for the museum’s educational programs.

Markle looked to Carolina Herrera for the gala, wearing a bright red gown from Wes Gordon’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The satin dress featured a slight plunging neckline and a flowing train. Markle complemented the look with a poppy flower pin to pay respect to the U.K.’s Remembrance Day, which takes place today. Markle finished the look with matching satin pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, diamond earrings and a sleek bun.

Prince Harry wore a classic black tuxedo to the event, pairing the look with his own poppy flower pin, four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his bow tie.

Related Galleries

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid Museum Freedom Gala: Details
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala. Courtesy of Archewell

The prince presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members and military families. Prince Harry served 10 years in the British army and did two tours in Afghanistan, which has made the prince passionate about helping veterans and soldiers. Throughout his life and time as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry regularly worked with veterans and has done charitable work with organizations related to military service.

“As many of us see it, service isn’t loud. Service is what happens in the quiet and when people aren’t looking,” the prince said during his remarks. “It’s about how we take care of each other every day. It’s about the camaraderie we share…the laughs, the comfort, the pain, the challenge, and yes, the banter.”

The gala marks Prince Harry and Markle’s second trip to New York City this year. In September, the couple made their first joint trip to the city for the Global Citizen Live event, which raised funds and awareness for global COVID-19 vaccine equity. The couple also met with mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Kathy Hochul during their visit.

READ MORE HERE: 

12 Major Revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tell-all Interview 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Year After Stepping Away From the Royal Family 

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Away From the Royal Family 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Intrepid

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad