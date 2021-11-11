Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance Wednesday night at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, which honors military veterans ahead of Veterans Day and raises money for the museum’s educational programs.

Markle looked to Carolina Herrera for the gala, wearing a bright red gown from Wes Gordon’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The satin dress featured a slight plunging neckline and a flowing train. Markle complemented the look with a poppy flower pin to pay respect to the U.K.’s Remembrance Day, which takes place today. Markle finished the look with matching satin pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, diamond earrings and a sleek bun.

Prince Harry wore a classic black tuxedo to the event, pairing the look with his own poppy flower pin, four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his bow tie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala. Courtesy of Archewell

The prince presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members and military families. Prince Harry served 10 years in the British army and did two tours in Afghanistan, which has made the prince passionate about helping veterans and soldiers. Throughout his life and time as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry regularly worked with veterans and has done charitable work with organizations related to military service.

“As many of us see it, service isn’t loud. Service is what happens in the quiet and when people aren’t looking,” the prince said during his remarks. “It’s about how we take care of each other every day. It’s about the camaraderie we share…the laughs, the comfort, the pain, the challenge, and yes, the banter.”

The gala marks Prince Harry and Markle’s second trip to New York City this year. In September, the couple made their first joint trip to the city for the Global Citizen Live event, which raised funds and awareness for global COVID-19 vaccine equity. The couple also met with mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Kathy Hochul during their visit.

