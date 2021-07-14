Coach has teamed up for a second time with Bape, the Japanese streetwear brand, on an apparel and accessories collaboration, and they lined up some high-profile talent to appear in the campaign: Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae and Kōki.

The collection launches today and includes ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories blending the craftsmanship of Coach with the streetwear aesthetic of Bape. A limited-edition pattern that merges Coach’s signature with Bape’s Ape head logo is printed onto bags, hoodies and T-shirts.

In addition to images photographed by Sandy Kim, the campaign features conversations with the celebrity faces about collaborations and how they expressed their personal attitude through the images of the collection.

The collection will be offered for sale beginning July 24 online and in select stores.

Bape, or A Bathing Ape, was founded in Tokyo in 1993, and has become one of the leading names in streetwear in Japan and across the globe. Coach was founded in New York in 1941 and is a division of Tapestry Inc. The marketing campaign for the initial launch of the collaboration featured Quincy Brown and Kōki.