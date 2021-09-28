×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star in Coach x Schott NYC Campaign

The Grammy-winning rapper is joined by rapper Pardi Fontaine, influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck in the campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star
The Coach x Schott NYC campaign Coach

Coach has tapped Megan Thee Stallion for its latest campaign.

The Grammy-winning rapper appears in the Coach x Schott NYC Campaign, which celebrates the two brands’ collaboration of shearling outerwear first that debuted in Coach’s fall 2021 collection.

Megan Thee Stallion stars in the campaign with a group of her friends including rapper Pardi Fontaine, beauty influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck, all wearing shearling looks from the collaboration. The campaign was inspired by New York City street style in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“It was so fun getting Pardi and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star in Coach x Schott NYC Campaign
The Coach x Schott NYC campaign Coach

The collaboration blends both brand’s design ethos for a collection of shearling coats, jackets, handbags and shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion signed as a Coach brand ambassador in 2019 and has appeared at the brand’s fashion shows and in previous ad campaigns, including for Coach’s second collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand, Bape, in July.

The rapper also recently teamed with Nike as the athletic giant’s new “Hot Girl Coach,” where she appeared in a video sharing her fitness journey and she participated in workout videos found on the Nike Training Club app.

Megan Thee Stallion also made her first Met Gala appearance earlier this month wearing an old Hollywood glamour-inspired light pink dress designed by Coach.

READ MORE HERE: 

The 11 Standout Celebrity Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards 

Cindy Crawford, Normani, Erykah Badu and More Star in Savage X Fenty Show 

Bella Hadid Tapped for Self-Portrait Spring 2022 Campaign 

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad