Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star in Coach x Schott NYC Campaign

Coach has tapped Megan Thee Stallion for its latest campaign.

The Grammy-winning rapper appears in the Coach x Schott NYC Campaign, which celebrates the two brands’ collaboration of shearling outerwear first that debuted in Coach’s fall 2021 collection.

Megan Thee Stallion stars in the campaign with a group of her friends including rapper Pardi Fontaine, beauty influencer Queenie, jewelry designer Jae, internet personality Daren and hairstylist Kellon Deryck, all wearing shearling looks from the collaboration. The campaign was inspired by New York City street style in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“It was so fun getting Pardi and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look.”

The Coach x Schott NYC campaign Coach

The collaboration blends both brand’s design ethos for a collection of shearling coats, jackets, handbags and shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion signed as a Coach brand ambassador in 2019 and has appeared at the brand’s fashion shows and in previous ad campaigns, including for Coach’s second collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand, Bape, in July.

The rapper also recently teamed with Nike as the athletic giant’s new “Hot Girl Coach,” where she appeared in a video sharing her fitness journey and she participated in workout videos found on the Nike Training Club app.

Megan Thee Stallion also made her first Met Gala appearance earlier this month wearing an old Hollywood glamour-inspired light pink dress designed by Coach.

