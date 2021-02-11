Megan Thee Stallion is taking on another role in the beauty industry.

The rapper has been tapped as the global ambassador for Mielle Organics, a Black-owned beauty brand. The appointment marks the first time the nearly seven-year-old brand has worked with a celebrity ambassador.

“I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

The appointment comes at a time of explosive growth for Mielle Organics. Last year the brand saw year-over-year sales growth of 140 percent. Mielle Organics offers skin care and hair care products infused with natural ingredients such as babassu oil, mongongo oil and honey and is carried at Target and its own website. The brand also donates 30 percent of its profits to its Maven Education and Entrepreneurship Fund, which awards 60 women annually in the U.S., Caribbean and Africa with a scholarship to launch their own businesses.

The brand sees Megan Thee Stallion’s appointment as a way to continue expanding its product range, engaging new customers and furthering its philanthropic efforts. Mielle Organics will work with the rapper on a series of digital campaigns this year.

Megan Thee Stallion has become an in-demand celebrity in the fashion and beauty spaces. Last August, she was tapped as a new Revlon brand ambassador, appearing in an ad campaign where she created her own beauty look: a glossy red lip and metallic blue eyeshadow that matched her colorful blue hair.

The rapper is also a brand partner for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. She first appeared in the brand’s #SavagexTheeStallion campaign last summer, which was a community-led initiative where brand partners and influencers produced their own photoshoots wearing Savage x Fenty’s lingerie styles.

She teamed with Rihanna again for Savage x Fenty’s holiday collection, modeling the brand’s new lingerie offerings in a plush pink room decorated with presents, Christmas ornaments and other festive decorations.

Read more here:

Drew Barrymore Tapped as Creative Director at Garnier

Why Rihanna’s Is Pausing Her Fenty Fashion Label

Amanda Gorman Wears Moschino for Super Bowl Preshow Performance

WATCH: Rihanna’s Fashion Career Timeline