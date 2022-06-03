×
Mugler’s Designer Directed Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video

The rapper drops the designer name in her new track "Plan B."

Megan Thee Stallion X Mugler
Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler for her "Plan B" music video. Courtesy of Mugler

We can’t print most of the lyrics for Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Plan B,” but we can tell you that she drops the name of a famous French fashion brand.

Mugler suit in my meeting, Wagyu steak when I’m eating,” she raps in the song, which debuted on June 2, racking up about 700,000 views in its first 15 hours on YouTube.

Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader co-directed the video for the new track with his husband, artist John Miserendino. He also created all the costumes for the three-minute clip, which reveal about as much as they cover thanks to the brand’s signature illusion tulle.

Among the styles are a cropped black jacket, a sheer bodysuit and spiral jeans.

Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler
Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer Mugler bodysuit. Courtesy of Mugler

Cadwallader has made a few fashion films for Mugler during the pandemic, but confessed during an interview that he asked himself, “How on earth am I going to direct a music video? And my husband, who also has worked a lot in film was like, ‘Casey, you have to do this.’ And I said, ‘Hey, do you want to do it with me?’ So we ended up kind of wrapping it together so that we could support each other through our first incarnation as being music video directors.”

Megan Thee Stallion has worn Mugler in some of her earlier videos, and forged a strong working relationship with Cadwallader. “It’s really based on service and trust and respect, and giving people what they need for these big moments in their career,” the designer said.

The rapper first teased the song during her Coachella performance last April.

“Plan B” is Megan’s first song since dropping “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, according to Rolling Stone. She also released “Flamin’ Hot” and “Lick” with Shenseea earlier this year.

