Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion Raps Mugler, SJP’s New Home

Megan Thee Stallion is clothed by Mugler in her latest video and SJP opens a new store.

By
Miles Socha, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler for
Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler for her "Plan B" music video. Courtesy of Mugler

NAME DROPPER: We can’t print most of the lyrics for Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Plan B,” but we can tell you that she drops the name of a famous French fashion brand.

Mugler suit in my meeting, Wagyu steak when I’m eating,” she raps in the song, which debuted on June 2, racking up about 700,000 views in its first 15 hours on YouTube.

Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader co-directed the video for the new track with his husband, artist John Miserendino. He also created all the costumes for the three-minute clip, which reveal about as much as they cover thanks to the brand’s signature illusion tulle.

Among the styles are a cropped black jacket, a sheer bodysuit and spiral jeans.

Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer Mugler bodysuit.
Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer Mugler bodysuit. Courtesy of Mugler

Cadwallader has made a few fashion films for Mugler during the pandemic, but confessed during an interview that he asked himself, “How on earth am I going to direct a music video? And my husband, who also has worked a lot in film was like, ‘Casey, you have to do this.’ And I said, ‘Hey, do you want to do it with me?’ So we ended up kind of wrapping it together so that we could support each other through our first incarnation as being music video directors.”

Megan Thee Stallion has worn Mugler in some of her earlier videos, and forged a strong working relationship with Cadwallader. “It’s really based on service and trust and respect, and giving people what they need for these big moments in their career,” the designer said.

The rapper first teased the song during her Coachella performance last April.

“Plan B” is Megan’s first song since dropping “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, according to Rolling Stone. She also released “Flamin’ Hot” and “Lick” with Shenseea earlier this year. — MILES SOCHA

CLOSE TO HOME: Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up a new shop in the West Village.

In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Parker said the company is opening a new SJP Collection flagship on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets.

“Big move in the big city! We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart of the West Village in NYC. Round  the corner from the stoop of a gal I know well and a neighborhood we are thrilled to now call home,” wrote Parker.

She said that they will be opening the store in the “very near future.” The shop is currently decorated with a mural of footwear that says, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. Coming Soon.”

Sarah Jessica Parker will be opening a new footwear boutique in the West Village.

Parker has had a footwear boutique at 31 West 54th Street since April 2020. That shop is the former home of Manolo Blahnik’s boutique. Parker’s former business partner in SJP was the late George Malkemus, who helped turn Blahnik into a major brand in the U.S.

Parker has closed her shop at the South Street Seaport, which she had since the summer of 2018.

Last week, Parker launched a wallpaper line at Wallshoppe.

Officials at Parker’s company couldn’t be reached for comment.

In an interview in April, Parker spoke about her love of retail and the importance of having a brick-and-mortar presence. She said there’s this thing about having a shop of your own, having the keys to the shop and to be at the till and welcome somebody in. She said she loves throwing ideas in front of them and running to the stockroom.

“It’s an old-fashioned way of engaging with people. It’s immediate satisfaction, even if you don’t make a sale,” said Parker. — LISA LOCKWOOD

