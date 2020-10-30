Megan Thee Stallion is getting into the holiday spirit.

The rapper appears in Savage x Fenty’s holiday 2020 campaign, modeling lingerie pieces in a pink plush room decorated with presents, Christmas ornaments and pearls.

Megan Thee Stallion models two looks from the brand’s holiday collection, including a red lingerie set from Savage x Fenty’s Savage Not Sorry collection. She also worked with the brand to curate her own selection of holiday items for her “Pearls of Love” Xtra VIP box, which includes the String of Pearls Cupless Bralette and Garter Belt and the Daisy Lace Triangle Bralette. The collection launches on Nov. 1 on Savage x Fenty’s web site and on Amazon.

The rapper was first tapped by Rihanna as a Savage x Fenty brand partner in May, appearing in the “#SavagexTheeStallion” campaign. The appointment came after she helped launch the lingerie brand’s TikTok account in April by taking part in the #SavageChallenge where she modeled pieces from the brand while dancing to her hit song, “Savage.”

The Savage x Fenty holiday 2020 campaign comes just a month after Rihanna hosted her second lingerie fashion show with Amazon. The show was arguably Rihanna’s most impressive feat to date, given the show’s large-scale production and lengthy list of talent that came together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

