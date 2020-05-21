Megan Thee Stallion is taking her hit song “Savage” to the next level as the new brand partner for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

The musician appears in the company’s latest campaign, #SavageXTheeStallion, which is part of the brand’s community-led summer campaign initiative where brand partners, ambassadors and influencers create self-produced photoshoots from their homes. The brand is teaming with mixed media artist Rafatoon to put together the campaigns.

Stallion appears in the campaign modeling pieces such as the brand’s Helenca Lace Push-Up Bra and Thong, the T-Shirt Bra and Booty Short and the Balconette Bra and Side Tie Undie.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” Rihanna said in a statement. “She is a risk taker with an attitude, character and personality.”

The musician’s appointment as Savage x Fenty brand partner comes after Stallion helped launched the brand’s TikTok account in April with the #SavageChallenge, where she’s seen modelling the brand’s lingerie while dancing along to her hit song. The challenge has since gone viral on the social media platform, with the hashtag recording nearly 800 million views.

