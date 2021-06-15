Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her partnership with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova, launching swim on June 23.

The collection is influenced by “’80s Miami revival” with designs offering cutouts, neon, animal prints and neutrals. Along with swimwear, the line features cover-ups, dresses, matching sets — including coordinated looks for pets — and accessories.

“We worked hard to make sure all the sexiest pieces, for all body types, were in this collection,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a statement. “I am so excited to get my hotties ready for summer.”

It’s very much on brand for the rap star, who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer” — which, according to Stallion, means “just basically about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it.” The three-time Grammy Award winner has been making headlines these days for her politically influenced, attention-grabbing music video for “Thot S–t”, which came out on Friday.

Born Megan Pete, the 26-year-old Texas native unveiled her first collection with Fashion Nova late last year (when she released her debut studio album, “Good News”). Inspired by her home state, she launched with an apparel line focused heavily on denim, paired with crop tops, and body-con dresses. Sizes range from XS to 3X.

“Like Fashion Nova, our Nova Swim line is all about inclusivity,” noted the brand’s chief executive officer Richard Saghian, who founded the company in Los Angeles in 2006. “Everyone deserves stylish and trendsetting swimwear. Megan is the perfect partner, and I am so proud of how this collection has come together.”

Priced between $19.99 and $49.99, the line will be available exclusively on fashionnova.com.