COOL BLUE: Meghan Markle didn’t let the British heatwave stop her from looking cool at the Sentebale Polo Cup on Thursday in Berkshire, England.

She attended the event to support husband Prince Harry, who staged and participated in the polo match for the charity he founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The charity helps children with AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. The prince founded the charity after his gap year visit to Lesotho.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in a belted, V-neck navy blue wrap dress by Herrera, accessorized with nude pumps by Aquazzura, a straw clutch bag and Tom Ford sunglasses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet and later posed for a picture with polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier. Figueras and Blaquier are close friends of Prince Harry and attended the royal wedding in May.

Markle cheered on Prince Harry and his St. Regis team from the sidelines. They won with a 5-4 score, with Prince Harry scoring two of the goals.