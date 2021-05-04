Meghan Markle is continuing her post-royal family life with a new book deal.

The Duchess of Sussex is releasing her first children’s book, titled “The Bench,” on June 8. Markle wrote the book based on a poem she wrote for her husband Prince Harry and son Archie on Father’s Day 2019. The children’s book is said to focus on the special bond between a father and son through a mother’s eyes.

“’The Bench’ started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Markle said in a statement. “That poem became this story. [Illustrator] Christian [Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that ‘The Bench’ resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The news of the children’s book comes just two days before the couple’s son Archie turns two years old. Markle is also expecting the couple’s second child, a girl, this summer.

The book is being published by Random House Children’s Books and is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson. Markle will also narrate the audio book.

Markle’s children’s book is one of the many new projects the couple has been working on since stepping down from their royal duties last year. Since relocating to California, the couple has signed multiyear deals with Netflix and Spotify and has done projects with Disney+ and Apple TV+. They’ve also established their own charity, called Archewell.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Collections: Cocoon Chic

The couple made headlines in March when they sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they discussed the many reasons why they stepped down from the royal family. Prince Harry and Markle made several bombshell revelations during the interview, including that the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

Prince Harry was reunited with the royal family in London in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. Markle did not travel for the funeral due to her pregnancy.

Markle’s children’s book is available for pre-order.

READ MORE HERE:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Year After Stepping Down from the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Split Is Getting the Lifetime Treatment

7 Similarities Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Tell-All Interviews

WATCH: Decoding Queen Elizabeth II’s Style