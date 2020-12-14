The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during the “CNN Heroes” special Sunday night to honor “quiet heroes” during the pandemic.

Meghan Markle was seen in a pre-recorded video paying tribute to the selfless actions of essential workers across the country who are working to provide food for immunocompromised people and those in need since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard and overnight everything seemed to change,” she said. “For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.”

She went on to talk about the importance of this work, stating: “We know the value of food, as nourishment, as a life source. And in moments of crisis the warmth of a meal can be as comforting as a much needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to social distancing we’re all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they’re cared for.”

Since officially stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to Los Angeles this March, Markle and her husband Prince Harry have embarked on several virtual engagements, including putting out a call to vote during Time Magazine’s “Time 100” television special in September and hosting a Time 100 Talks special in October. The royal couple also signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September.

Markle’s video during the “CNN Heroes” special is her first appearance since revealing in a New York Times op-ed on Nov. 25 that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

She concluded the video by continuing to express her gratitude for essential workers.

“These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met,” she said. “They made sure that those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one and they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be OK.”

Watch the duchess’ full video here:

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

