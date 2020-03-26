Meghan Markle’s Disneynature documentary has a release date.
Disney revealed on March 26 that its new Disneynature documentary, “Elephant,” will be available for streaming on April 3 on its Disney+ streaming service. The film includes voiceover narration by Markle, who reportedly signed a deal with the entertainment giant earlier this year.
The Disney documentary is Markle’s first project after she and her husband Prince Harry announced in January they were stepping down from their roles within the royal family. The couple participated in their final engagements earlier this month before they officially step down on March 31.
Read More: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Family
It’s been reported that Prince Harry secured the voiceover deal for Markle, as a video circulated online from the London premiere of “The Lion King” last July, showing the prince telling former Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger that Markle was interested in doing voiceovers.
The “Elephant” documentary follows a family of elephants migrating across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, according to Variety. Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that works to protect elephants in Botswana, as well.
Prince Harry is also said to be working in the entertainment space. It was reported last April that the prince is teaming with Oprah Winfrey on an Apple TV+ series on mental health that is expected to release this year.
