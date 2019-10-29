The women of the UK Parliament are showing their staunch support of the Duchess of Sussex.

Today, Parliament member Holly Lynch tweeted an open letter in support of Meghan Markle, signed by 72 female members of Parliament and politicians from different political parties. The letter expresses solidarity for the Duchess, in the wake of increased scrutiny by British tabloids.

“On occasion, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason as far as we can see,” the letter reads.

Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter. pic.twitter.com/ytLHG5qPf4 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) October 29, 2019

“Although we find ourselves being women in public life in a very different way to you, we share an understanding of the abuse and intimidation which is now so often used as a means of disparaging women in public office from getting on with our very important work,” the letter continued.

The female politicians’ letter comes after the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” following the couple’s royal tour of Africa where Markle admitted that she has struggled to deal with the increasing negative press since joining the royal family.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that made it really challenging,” Markle said in a clip from the documentary, which has since gone viral. “And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

The royal couple has taken action against the negative press Markle is facing. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers — which owns the Daily Mail — and other British tabloids, including the Sun and the Daily Mirror.

