A Closer Look at Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games Style So Far

Meghan Markle put her best foot forward at this year’s Invictus Games — particularly when it came to her outfits.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry for the fifth annual international sporting event held at The Hague in the Netherlands, wearing the likes of Valentino, Celine, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell and more to attend events.

The opening ceremony kicked off on April 16, and the games will conclude on April 22. Though they were originally scheduled to be held in May 2020, the games were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then they were postponed again to the spring of 2022.

Markle started off strong, wearing an all-white power suit by Valentino at the welcome reception on Friday. She topped off the look with a white stud bag also by the Italian luxury fashion house and white pumps from Aquazzura to match.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. AP

On Saturday, during the Land Rover challenge, the duchess and duke had a matching moment in black, with Markle wearing a chasseur jacket in black tweed and black bag by Celine over a plain white top, Moussy denim jeans and two-toned beige and black flats by Chanel. She wore sunglasses by Linda Farrow and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a black polo with the Invictus Games logo and navy blue slacks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

During the opening ceremony later that evening, Markle dazzled in a black and white outfit by Khaite that featured a white ruched off-the-shoulder top and black flared trousers, with heels by Manolo Blahnik. She had her hair in an updo with two strands framing her face and wore earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Markle spoke on stage and thanked the Netherlands for hosting the games before going on to address solidarity with Ukraine and thanking the athletes for their efforts.

Meghan Markle at the 2020 Invictus Games opening ceremony in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

“For each team, my husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with,” she said. “One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here, at the Invictus Games, that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field.”

On Easter Sunday, Markle wore a white jacket by Brandon Maxwell over a pair of dark wash denim jeans and pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Later that day, she wore a white floral long-sleeve minidress by Valentino, a brown handbag by Khaite and sunglasses also by the Italian label.

READ MORE HERE:

Meghan Markle Stuns in White Valentino Suit at the 2022 Invictus Games

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards