Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on another Royal tour, this time spending three days in Morocco.

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off the tour Saturday night, arriving at Casablanca airport in a red Valentino midi dress featuring an embroidered cape. She paired it with a nude Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps and a leather Valentino bag in a similar shade, which featured the brand’s signature “V” ring.

Today, Markle went for more casual attire to visit Asni — a small Moroccan town on the hills of the Atlas mountains. The aim of the visit was for the young Royal couple to learn more about the Moroccan NGO Education for All, which was founded by British entrepreneur Michael McHugo.

Markle chose a navy Alice + Olivia coat for the occasion, paired with black skinny jeans, an oversize gray scarf by Wilfred and black velvet slippers by footwear label Birdies.

During their visit, Markle took part in a henna ceremony and spoke to some of the young women living and studying at the organization about their educational pursuits.