The Duchess of Sussex is bringing her philanthropic mission to the fashion industry.

Revealed in her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is teaming with fashion designer Misha Nonoo to create a capsule collection of workwear clothes meant to benefit the U.K. women’s charity Smart Works, which provides clothing and tools to unemployed women.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Edward Enninful on Working Together on the September Issue

From the duchess’ history with Nonoo to the details of the charitable initiative, here is everything you need to know about Markle and Nonoo’s fashion collaboration.

What will Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo’s collaboration look like?

In an article written by the Duchess of Sussex for her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle revealed that she reached out to New York-based designer and close friend Misha Nonoo to collaborate on a fashion capsule collection that offered classic workwear options for women.

The idea for the collaboration came from the Duchess’ work with Smart Works, a U.K.-based women’s charity that provides clothing, tools and coaching to unemployed women, and her desire to give back to the organization. The duchess is also teaming up with U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer, U.K. department store chain John Lewis & Partners and U.K. fashion brand Jigsaw to help with the collection.

The specific designs of the collection remain unclear, however its mission is to give back to the charity. For every piece purchased by a customer, one will be donated back to Smart Works. The line will be released in September.

What is Meghan Markle’s link to Smart Works?

In January, the Duchess of Sussex was appointed the royal patron of Smart Works. During the same month, she visited the charity and met Patsy Wardally, an unemployed woman seeking assistance from Smart Works. Together, Markle helped Wardally look through the charity’s assortment of clothing and accessories.

“It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling,” Markle writes in British Vogue on her reasoning for the charitable collection.

How are Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo connected?

The Duchess of Sussex and Nonoo are long-time friends, with the designer attending Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 and her private baby shower in New York City back in February.

It’s been reported that Nonoo is one of the close friends that first introduced Markle to Prince Harry. While it’s unclear how the connection was made, Nonoo’s ex-husband, Paddle8 auction house founder Alexander Gilkes is one of Prince Harry’s close friends from Eton College. Nonoo is also friends with other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and has posted pictures with the royals on her Instagram account.

Is this Meghan Markle’s first fashion collaboration?

The collaboration with Misha Nonoo marks the duchess’ second fashion collaboration. Previously, Markle had teamed up with Canadian retailer Reitmans to create a collection of “work-to-weekend wear.” The collection included Markle’s signature faux leather pencil skirt worn by her character Rachel Zane on the USA Network show “Suits” and other pieces like a cashmere-blend poncho and faux leather leggings.

Read more on Meghan Markle here:

Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Expected to Generate Retail Boom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline

Meghan Markle’s Maternity Style

WATCH: How to Re-create Meghan Markle’s Messy Bun