The Duchess of Sussex posted a rare personal tribute on Instagram in memory of the late photographer Peter Lindbergh.

Meghan Markle took to her joint Instagram account with husband Prince Harry to pay homage to the legendary photographer, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74. Markle posted two photos, one from Lindbergh’s career and another of the two together. The royal recently collaborated with Lindbergh on the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup,” the caption read.

Their Vogue collaboration, titled “Forces for Change,” featured a Lindbergh-shot cover with portraits of 15 impactful women, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and actresses Jane Fonda and Yara Shahidi, among others. The issue was one of Lindbergh’s last projects.

Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. • “Forces for Change” was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed. Photo © @therealpeterlindbergh / © SussexRoyal

Lindbergh’s career spanned more than three decades, including the supermodel era of the late Eighties and early Nineties. One of his most famous photographs was a shot of supermodels Estelle Léfebure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington Burns for Vogue in 1988.

‘Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, Estelle Lefébure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams’, Vogue US, Beach Los Angeles, 1990 Peter Lindbergh

Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington Burns, Estelle Lefébure, Karen Alexander and Rachel Williams in a 1990 photo for Vogue by Peter Lindbergh.  Courtesy Photo

Others have taken to social media to pay their respects to Lindbergh, including Rihanna, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss and more.

