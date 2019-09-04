The Duchess of Sussex posted a rare personal tribute on Instagram in memory of the late photographer Peter Lindbergh.
Meghan Markle took to her joint Instagram account with husband Prince Harry to pay homage to the legendary photographer, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74. Markle posted two photos, one from Lindbergh’s career and another of the two together. The royal recently collaborated with Lindbergh on the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.
“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup,” the caption read.
Read More: The Life and Career of Peter Lindbergh
Their Vogue collaboration, titled “Forces for Change,” featured a Lindbergh-shot cover with portraits of 15 impactful women, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and actresses Jane Fonda and Yara Shahidi, among others. The issue was one of Lindbergh’s last projects.
View this post on Instagram
Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. • “Forces for Change” was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed. Photo © @therealpeterlindbergh / © SussexRoyal
Lindbergh’s career spanned more than three decades, including the supermodel era of the late Eighties and early Nineties. One of his most famous photographs was a shot of supermodels Estelle Léfebure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington Burns for Vogue in 1988.
Others have taken to social media to pay their respects to Lindbergh, including Rihanna, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss and more.
View this post on Instagram
Broken Beyond Words 😢 💔 @therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile … your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell …. MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST 🕊🕊🙏🏾 #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN
View this post on Instagram
I am heartbroken 💔 Every opportunity to be around Peter was a true privilege, he was the first film photographer I ever worked with and I will never forget how it felt to be on his set. His kindness, joy and humor was infectious. Peters lens captured and immortalized so many iconic moments, I’m honored to have known and worked with this legend. His loss is devastating, my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time 🖤
Click through the above gallery to see the biggest fashion controversies of 2019.
Read more here:
What to Know About Meghan Markle’s Fashion Line
Meghan Markle, Edward Enninful on Working Together on the Vogue September Issue
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship Timeline
WATCH: How to Re-create Meghan Markle’s Messy Bun