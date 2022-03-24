Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle is getting ready for her first original podcast series.

Archewell Audio — the audio-first production company founded by Markle and Prince Harry as part of their Archewell Foundation — revealed on Thursday more specifics about the duchess’ forthcoming podcast, which will be called “Archetypes.” The production company had announced last week the podcast will debut sometime this summer.

According to Archewell Audio, “Archetypes” will “investigate labels that try to hold women back” and Markle will “speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Markle said in an audio teaser also released Thursday. “But, where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

“Archetypes” is the first podcast series to come from Prince Harry and Markle and their multiyear deal with Spotify, which they signed in 2020. Since announcing the deal, the royal couple has only released one podcast episode: a holiday special that same year that featured guests like Stacey Abrams, Elton John, James Corden, Tyler Perry and their son, Archie.

Through the Spotify deal, the royal couple aims to “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices and build community through shared experiences, narratives and values,” according to Spotify.

The deal came after the royal couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. Both deals were made after the royal couple stepped away from their royal duties in March 2020 and relocated to Montecito, Calif.

READ MORE HERE:

12 Major Revelations From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Dress Displayed at Fashion Museum Bath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Trip to New York City