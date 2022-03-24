×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group Details Road Map to an IPO – and Tripling in Size by 2025

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Launches Customization Vault Project With Virtual Shop 10KTF for NFT Initiative

Fashion

Dispatches From Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast

Archewell Audio — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s audio production company — revealed more insight on Thursday on Markle’s forthcoming podcast.

Meghan Markle Podcast: Details, Release Date,
Meghan Markle in January 2020 AP

Meghan Markle is getting ready for her first original podcast series.

Archewell Audio — the audio-first production company founded by Markle and Prince Harry as part of their Archewell Foundation — revealed on Thursday more specifics about the duchess’ forthcoming podcast, which will be called “Archetypes.” The production company had announced last week the podcast will debut sometime this summer.

According to Archewell Audio, “Archetypes” will “investigate labels that try to hold women back” and Markle will “speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Markle said in an audio teaser also released Thursday. “But, where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Related Galleries

“Archetypes” is the first podcast series to come from Prince Harry and Markle and their multiyear deal with Spotify, which they signed in 2020. Since announcing the deal, the royal couple has only released one podcast episode: a holiday special that same year that featured guests like Stacey Abrams, Elton John, James Corden, Tyler Perry and their son, Archie.

Through the Spotify deal, the royal couple aims to “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices and build community through shared experiences, narratives and values,” according to Spotify.

The deal came after the royal couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. Both deals were made after the royal couple stepped away from their royal duties in March 2020 and relocated to Montecito, Calif.

READ MORE HERE: 

12 Major Revelations From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview 

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Dress Displayed at Fashion Museum Bath 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Trip to New York City 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad