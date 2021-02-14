LONDON — It’s a royal baby boom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their second child, just a few days after Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meghan Markle went public last summer with news that she’d suffered a miscarriage. She has one child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with her husband Prince Harry.

The news comes after an eventful few weeks for the royals: On Feb. 9, the princess gave birth to a son weighing eight pounds and one ounce. Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was present for the birth. The couple has not yet revealed the name of the child.

Princess Eugenie also revealed the news on her Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her and her husband holding their baby’s hand.

The baby announcement also comes just a few days after Markle won her British High Court case against The Mail on Sunday.

Markle had sued the publisher of The Mail on Sunday for breach of copyright and infringement of privacy.

The Mail on Sunday had published a handwritten letter from Markle to her father Thomas Markle, prompting the lawsuit in late 2019, shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquished their royal duties and moved to North America.

The article’s headline read: “Revealed: The letter showing true tragedy of Meghan’s rift with a father she says has ‘broken her heart into a million pieces.’” The newspaper had obtained the letter from Thomas Markle.

On Thursday, Mr. Justice Warby granted the Duchess of Sussex “summary judgment,” meaning the case has been resolved with no need for a trial.

The court still has to rule on the alleged data breaches and any potential damages. The couple’s law firm, Schillings, had said two years ago that proceeds from any damages would be donated to an antibullying charity.