The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up for their first official royal tour with baby Archie.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embarking on a 10-day royal tour of Africa, marking the first time the family has traveled together since the birth of baby Archie. The royal tour marks a significant moment for the royal couple, as they share a special connection to the continent. Early in their relationship, Prince Harry and Markle famously traveled to Botswana after just a few dates and Markle’s engagement ring includes a diamond mined from the country.
The couple’s Africa royal tour marks the third trip they’ve embarked on in the last year. After revealing Markle’s pregnancy in October 2018, the couple spent two weeks traveling through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. In February, the couple then took a three-day trip to Morocco before Markle went on maternity leave.
From what countries the royal couple and baby Archie are visiting to the significance of the trip, here is everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Africa Royal Tour 2019.
When are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to be in Africa?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to southern Africa from Monday, Sept. 23 to Wednesday, Oct. 2. They will be traveling as a family with their son Archie, who is four months old.
Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to?
According to an Instagram post from the couple’s shared account, the royal family will be traveling together to South Africa. Prince Harry will then separately travel to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.
What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do while in Africa?
The royal couple revealed more details for their official trip on Instagram, stating they will be focusing on a number of issues important to them, including community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girl’s rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment.
In South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and will join the charitable organization Waves for Change at the Monwabisi Beach. They will also be meeting with The Lunchbox Fund, which provides meals to schools in the county’s rural areas.
Prince Harry will also be continuing the charitable work of his late mother, Princess Diana, in Angola by working with British charity Halo Trust in its effort to remove landmines and debris left by war.
As president of African Parks — a conservation organization — Prince Harry will be working on wildlife protection and sustainable tourism in Malawi. He will also be introducing the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a partnership with Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect wildlife around the Okavango Delta.
While Prince Harry travels to other countries, Markle will stay in South Africa to work with local organizations to promote women’s and girl’s rights.
Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveling to Africa?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both have a special link to the continent, with the couple famously traveling to Botswana early in their relationship in 2016 and again for Markle’s 36th birthday in 2017. Markle’s wedding ring also includes a diamond mined from the country — in addition to two diamonds from Princess Diana’s private collection.
Through her charitable work, Princess Diana had also made multiple visits to Africa. In 1997, she met with late South African president Nelson Mandela to launch a joint initiative to combat HIV/AIDS in the country just months before her death.
Princess Diana was famously photographed walking through an active landmine area in Angola during the same year while working with Halo Trust, the organization that Prince Harry is currently working with.
Prince Harry has made countless trips to Africa over the years, even referring to the continent as a “second home” in the couple’s initial Instagram post. He made his first trip to Africa at 13 years old with Prince Charles to South Africa, where the young prince met the Spice Girls.
