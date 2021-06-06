Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their daughter.

Markle gave birth to the couple’s second child on Friday at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. The child’s name is Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces.

The baby’s name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. The baby is named after her great-grandmother, the queen, whose nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name is an homage to Prince Harry’s late mother.

This is Prince Harry and Markle second child. The couple welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. The royal couple have been married for roughly three years.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple wrote on their Archewell website. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The child is the queen’s 11th great-grandchild and follows the birth of Princess Eugenie’s son in February. Queen Elizabeth II is expecting her 12th great-grandchild later this year with the birth of Princess Beatrice’s first child in the fall.

Since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Markle have relocated to Montecito, Calif. where they have established their new charity, Archewell, and signed major deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. In March, the couple made headlines with their tell-all interview that shed light on the many reasons they stepped down from their royal duties, including allegations of racism from the royal family against Markle and Archie.

