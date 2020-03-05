The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are temporarily back in the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance post-Megxit, the term the media and public have given to the couple’s decision to step down from the royal family in January.

The couple is back in the U.K. this week for their final royal engagements before their break becomes official on April 1, making their first appearance on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which recognizes wounded soldiers. Markle chose a bright blue, midi length Victoria Beckham dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps for the occasion.

Their last royal engagements will take place from March 5 to 8, including attendance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall and joining the rest of the royal family at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey this weekend.

Prince Harry has already been back in the U.K. for a few days now, joining Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at Abbey Road Studios last week to record a song for charity. He will also be attending the opening of the Silverstone U.K. Experience, a new racing museum, with Lewis Hamilton on Friday.

Markle is also slated for a solo appearance. She is scheduled to participate in an event for International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The couple has been spending time in Vancouver since their Megxit announcement. Their 9-month old son Archie is staying back in Canada while the couple participates in their last royal engagements across the pound.

