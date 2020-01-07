The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Make First Royal Appearance of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the public eye after a six-week hiatus.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada House today to meet with high commissioner to the U.K. Janice Charette to thank everyone “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country,” according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. The royal couple spent their first holiday as a family with baby Archie in Canada, opting out of spending Christmas with the rest of the royal family in England.

Markle chose a Stella McCartney camel-colored coat paired with a brown turtleneck, matching Massimo Dutti midi skirt and pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels for the engagement.

The couple’s appearance at Canada House will be followed by a visit to the Canada Gallery to see an exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati, according to Scobie.

The Duke and Duchess largely stayed out of the public eye during their holiday, but made headlines when they shared two new photos of baby Archie: first their family Christmas card and the second a photo of Prince Harry holding Archie revealed in the couple’s year in review video.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

