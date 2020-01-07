The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Make First Royal Appearance of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the public eye after a six-week hiatus.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada House today to meet with high commissioner to the U.K. Janice Charette to thank everyone “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country,” according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. The royal couple spent their first holiday as a family with baby Archie in Canada, opting out of spending Christmas with the rest of the royal family in England.
Markle chose a Stella McCartney camel-colored coat paired with a brown turtleneck, matching Massimo Dutti midi skirt and pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels for the engagement.
View this post on Instagram
WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back after their extended break from official duties. They’re meeting Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada and staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country. They’re also visiting an exhibition of work by the indigenous artist @skawennati in the Canada Gallery. Harry and Meghan arrrived straight after a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen – The women there, from the Grenfell community wrote Together: Our Community Kitchen with the Duchess. She wanted to “check in” with them after her break! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 . . . . . . #canada#harryandmeghan#dukeandduchessofsussex#duchessofsussex#meghanmarkle#duchessmeghan#royal#princeharry#dukeofsussex#royalty#britishroyalfamily
The couple’s appearance at Canada House will be followed by a visit to the Canada Gallery to see an exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati, according to Scobie.
The Duke and Duchess largely stayed out of the public eye during their holiday, but made headlines when they shared two new photos of baby Archie: first their family Christmas card and the second a photo of Prince Harry holding Archie revealed in the couple’s year in review video.
View this post on Instagram
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
Read more here:
Women of U.K. Parliament Pen Letter of Support for Meghan Markle
Analyzing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Influence on Fashion
Tatler Dedicates 310th Anniversary Issue to Duchess of Sussex
WATCH: How to Re-create Meghan Markle’s Go-to Messy Bun