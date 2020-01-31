Is Los Angeles the next stop for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly house hunting in the California city post-Megxit, the term given to the royal couple’s decision to step back from their royal duties earlier in January.

According to a report by E! News, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are looking at homes in L.A. — which is Markle’s native city — for a few months this summer. “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams,” a source stated. “They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.”

The possible move is one that’s been speculated by the media and the public since news broke of the royal couple’s decision to step down from the royal family and split their time living between the U.K. and North America. Since the break, the royal couple has been living on an estate in Vancouver Island in Canada, where they spent their six-week Christmas holiday.

The move would be a natural one for the royal couple and their eight-month-old son Archie, as Markle’s mother Doria Ragland lives in Los Angeles. It also is in line with the couple’s decision to be financially independent from the royal family. Markle has reportedly landed a voiceover deal with Disney for an upcoming project that benefits wildlife conservation charity, Elephants Without Borders.

Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, had also confirmed earlier this month the streaming service’s interest in working with the royal couple on future projects. Prince Harry is also teaming with Oprah Winfrey on an upcoming Apple TV+ project that focuses on mental health.

