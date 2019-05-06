The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a number of memorable moments during their almost three-year relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed a baby boy on Monday, have captivated global audiences since rumors circulated in 2016 of their relationship. Since their early days as a couple, the Duke and Duchess have been committed to spotlighting important causes, whether its attending the Invictus Games or speaking at panels on mental health awareness.

The couple has also made many international trips together, most notably their two-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji right after they announced Markle was pregnant with their first child.

And, of course, no one can forget the couple’s royal wedding, where Markle stunned in a custom Givenchy gown made by Clare Waight Keller.

