The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their ventures in the entertainment industry with a new deal with Spotify.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Tuesday they are partnering with the audio streaming company with their new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

Through the partnership, the royal couple plans on creating “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” and to “spotlight diverse perspectives,” according to Spotify.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Prince Harry and Markle will host and produce podcasts through the partnership. Their first project will be a holiday special released later this month that features “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

The couple’s first complete series with Spotify will debut next year.

The Spotify partnership is the second major deal the royal couple has scored since stepping down from their royal duties in March. The couple also signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September for similar uplifting and informative projects.

Both the couple’s Netflix and Spotify deals fall in line with their mission for their Archewell charitable foundation. Prince Harry and Markle revealed the foundation in April, stating they plan on building a multimedia educational empire through it.

