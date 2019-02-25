INTO AFRICA: Meghan Markle kept things casual for the final leg of a three-day tour of Morocco: She wore a khaki jacket by J. Crew paired with a striped shirt and a pair of black Stuart Weitzman boots for a morning visit to the Royal Foundation for Equestrian Sports.

The royals watched a grooming and riding session and visited special needs children who are part of the Equine Assisted Therapy program. The program aims to integrate disabled children into Moroccan society by improving their confidence and communication skills through horse riding.

The royals then visited a cooking school in Rabat, where children from underprivileged backgrounds prepared two dishes. One was from the Duchess’ Grenfell cookbook. The other consisted of traditional Moroccan pancakes, which the couple sampled. The children were taught to make them by one of the country’s most well-known chefs, Chef Moha.

In the afternoon, Markle changed into a black pleated dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps while Prince Harry sported a light gray suit. The pair visited the Andalusian Gardens and learned about youth empowerment initiatives in the country. They also visited artisans in the nearby market to learn about the country’s traditional crafts.

The royals are expected to meet King Mohammed later Monday evening before they return to London on Tuesday.