ROYAL FITS: The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ended their three-day royal tour of Morocco on Monday evening, where she bid farewell in a custom Carolina Herrera dress. She wore the blue, floral-printed chiffon gown to meet with King Mohammed VI at his royal residence. Markle paired the look with a beige clutch and stud earrings.

Markle also debuted a custom design the night before. On Sunday night, she wore a custom Dior dress to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco. The dress she wore was a beige, cape-style gown with embellished trim, which she paired with a gold satin clutch and pointed-toe heels from Dior.

During their trip, the royal couple learned about the entrepreneurial efforts of the country such as the Moroccan NGO Education for All and the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to learn about Equine therapy.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a variety of looks from the high-end to more casual attire. She started off the tour in Valentino and other outfit choices included pieces from Alice + Olivia, Misha Nonoo and J. Crew.