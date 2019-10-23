Tatler’s 310th anniversary edition is dedicated to today’s most buzzed-about British royal: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

While the Duchess herself did not sit for an interview or photoshoot for the issue (the magazine ran a photo of Markle from 2015 as the cover shot) four Tatler writers — Lynn Barber, Afua Hirsch, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown and Lionel Shriver provide their takes on the new royal. Tatler also conducted a nationwide poll, canvassing the public as to whether she conquers or divides the nation.

The magazine feature comes at a time when Markle is under even more scrutiny than usual. In the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” — which follows Prince Harry and Markle on their recent royal tour of Africa — Markle admits that she’s been struggling to deal with the increasing negative press since joining the royal family.

“I think the Duchess of Sussex is fabulous,” wrote Tatler editor in chief, Richard Dennen. “I love that she is independent and not afraid of doing things her own way. I like her fashion choices, which are sophisticated and grown-up, and the way she is bringing a breath of California cool to the drab and dusty corridors of the old guard.”

Duchess Meghan also opens up in the documentary about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy:pic.twitter.com/lVCSfw05SZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2019

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that made it really challenging,” Markle said in a clip that has gone viral. “And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

The royal couple has taken action against the negative press Markle has been facing, filing a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers — which owns the Daily Mail — and other British tabloids, including the Sun and the Daily Mirror, earlier this month.

The documentary has already aired in the U.K. and is set to premiere in the U.S. on ABC on Wednesday.

