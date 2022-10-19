×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is also seen wearing Carolina Herrera, Giorgio Armani and Max Mara.

Meghan Markle poses for the cover of Variety.
Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story
Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story
Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story
Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story
View ALL 8 Photos

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline.

One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.

Wu wanted to create a line for that season that reflected his mood, telling WWD, “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little more sober.” Wu was also influenced by ‘50s illustrations from ads and editorials of his vintage magazine collection.

Related Galleries

Jason Wu RTW Fall 2022
Jason Wu RTW Fall 2022 Masato Onoda/WWD

Rebecca Grice worked with Markle as the stylist for the Variety spread. Throughout the shoot, Markle is also seen wearing Carolina Herrera, Armani and Max Mara. Grice has styled Alana Haim, Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph.

Markle tapped Jason Low for hair and went for two looks, switching between a bun and smooth, wavy style. Makeup artist Loftjet created a clean, natural beauty look with a light pink lip and a touch of mascara.

In the interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex discussed many hard-hitting topics, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her marriage to Prince Harry and returning to Hollywood. Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle was best known for her role on the television series “Suits.”

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially transitioned out of their roles as senior members of The British Royal Family. Since then, the couple has relocated to California and focused on media ventures. In September 2020, they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. In August of this year, Markle officially launched her Spotify podcast.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Hot Summer Bags

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meghan Markle Talks Queen Elizabeth and Hollywood in Variety Cover Story

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad