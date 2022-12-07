×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Meghan Markle Looks Ethereal in White Louis Vuitton Dress at Ripple of Hope Gala 2022

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry were honored at the ceremony for their work with their Archewell Foundation charity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio visit One World Trade in New York City on Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
New York governor Kathy Hochul, left, talks with Meghan Markle, second from left, while her husband Prince Harry, center, talks with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio at the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York City's First Lady Chirlane McCray embraces Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after their visit at One World Trade with NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Prince Harry, and Dante de Blasio in New York City on Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pause while getting a tour of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a hawk's-eye view of New York City with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
View ALL 5 Photos

Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Tuesday, looking ethereal on the red carpet.

For the event, where she and her husband, Prince Harry, were honorees for the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white off-the-shoulder long-sleeve dress with an above-the-ankle slit custom designed by Louis Vuitton. The duchess coordinated the dress with classic black pumps.

Her jewelry had noticeable details. She wore a pair of dangling kaleidoscope earrings from CH Carolina Herrera, and a statement aquamarine ring that originally belonged to Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.

The late Princess of Wales had the ring commissioned in 1996 to replace her engagement ring from then-Prince Charles. This isn’t the first time Markle has worn the ring. On her wedding day to Prince Harry, she had it as her “something blue” piece during their wedding reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored at this year’s Ripple Awards for their work with the Archewell Foundation, focusing on racial justice and mental health. The couple founded the charity in 2020 after they stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.

In addition to their humanitarian and nonprofit work, their Netflix docuseries titled “Harry and Meghan” is set to premiere on Dec. 15. The trailer has been a hot topic of discussion, with one notable subject being Markle’s Hermès Avalon throw blanket.

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award honors leaders in government, business, advocacy and entertainment who work toward social change, equity, justice and human rights. This year’s event, held in New York City, honored Fran Baker, Brian Moynihan, Michael Polsky, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bill Russell.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meghan Markle Dresses in White Louis Vuitton at Ripple of Hope Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad