Meghan Markle Stuns in White Valentino Suit at the 2022 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has arrived in the Netherlands for the anticipated Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an all-white ensemble, which featured an oversized blazer and wide-legged trousers and matching white stud bag, all by Valentino, and white pumps to attend the welcome reception on Friday in The Hague.

For their arrival, Markle and Prince Harry were escorted by athletes from Team Netherlands and their family members. At the reception, the couple also met with athletes from Team Ukraine.

This year marks the fifth annual Invictus Games, with the opening ceremony kick off on Saturday and the games concluding on April 22.

Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex, at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. AP

The games were originally scheduled to be held in May 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were postponed to 2021. The games were then postponed again to the spring of 2022.

Prince Harry has been a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation since 2014. The games are an international sporting event for injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women, both currently serving and veterans. They were inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S.

This marks Markle’s first time back in Europe since the spring of 2020, when she and Prince Harry were doing their last round of royal engagements before fully stepping back as working members of the British royal family. The prince returned to the U.K. twice — for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana with his brother Prince William in July 2021.

Before flying to The Hague, the prince and Markle visited with Queen Elizabeth II in London, the first time they had seen the monarch in more than two years.

The couple has since relocated to Montecito, Calif. with their two children — two-year-old Archie and 10-month-old daughter Lilibet.

READ MORE HERE:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Dress Displayed at Fashion Museum Bath

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast