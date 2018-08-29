ROYAL FROCKS: Earlier in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made royal and fashion history. The Royal Collection, which houses the largest collection of noble artifacts, will launch a special exhibition titled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” later this year where the couple’s wedding outfits will be on display.

The exhibition will be part of the Windsor Castle tour from Oct. 2018 to Jan. 2019. The outfits will then be displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from June to Oct. 2019.

The highlight on display will be the Givenchy Haute Couture dress Markle chose for her big day, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Cut with a bateau neckline, the minimalist, fuss-free design was made from an exclusive, double-bonded silk cady, developed by Waight Keller, and features a triple silk organza underskirt.

Markle’s silk tulle veil is hand-embroidered with floral embellishments that represent each of the Commonwealth countries — a reference to her and Prince Harry’s dedication to their new roles. The team of embroiderers spent over hundreds of hours crafting the veil, washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and silk threads in pristine condition.

Two of the Duchess’ favorite flowers, the Wintersweet and the California Poppy, were also embroidered alongside the 53 floral representations. Crops of wheat and symbols of love and charity were embroidered at the front of the veil.

The diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, which held the veil in place and was lent to The Duchess by Her Majesty the Queen, will also be on public display for the first time, alongside Prince Harry’s traditional military uniform.