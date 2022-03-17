Meghan Markle’s Spotify Podcast to Debut This Summer

Meghan Markle’s first podcast is premiering soon.

The Duchess of Sussex will be debuting her first podcast series on Spotify this summer, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter. The podcast is part of the multiyear deal that Markle and her husband Prince Harry signed with Spotify in 2020.

The news of Markle’s podcast comes after the royal couple spoke out against Spotify for its handling of COVID-19 misinformation being spread on its platform. According to a spokesperson from Archewell Audio — the couple’s podcast studio as part of their Archewell Foundation — the studio had “encouraging conversations with Spotify executives regarding the platform’s misinformation policies and practices.” Therefore, the royal couple is going forward with their podcast series with Spotify.

The couple first spoke out against Spotify in January when musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell as well as author Roxane Gay pulled their offerings from the streaming platform in response to Spotify’s support of controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, who has come under fire for spreading COVID-19 misinformation through his podcast and other platforms.

While the couple signed their Spotify deal in 2020, they’ve only released one podcast episode: a holiday special that same year featuring guests like Stacey Abrams, Tyler Perry, Naomi Osaka, Elton John, James Corden and their son, Archie.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a joint statement when the Spotify deal was announced. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The couple’s Spotify deal came after they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix a few months prior. Both deals came after Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal duties officially in March 2020. The royal couple now resides in Montecito, Calif., with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

A specific premiere date and further details for Markle’s podcast have not yet been revealed.

READ MORE HERE:

The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Armani Dress Displayed at Fashion Museum Bath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Trip to New York City